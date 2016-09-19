NEWS |

 
Tornado wreaks havoc on island of Zakynthos

TAGS: Weather

A tornado on the Ionian island of Zakynthos uprooted trees and electricity poles early on Monday morning.

Most of the damage occured in Alykana and Skoulikado where the tornado also wrenched off makeshift rooftops.

No injuries were reported.

