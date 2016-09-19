NEWS 18:47 Tornado wreaks havoc on island of Zakynthos TAGS: Weather A tornado on the Ionian island of Zakynthos uprooted trees and electricity poles early on Monday morning. Most of the damage occured in Alykana and Skoulikado where the tornado also wrenched off makeshift rooftops. No injuries were reported. Online PRINT FAVORITE REMOVE COMMENTS MAIL TWITTER FACEBOOK INSHARE GOOGLE PLUS Body of woman who disappeared in rainstorm found off Halkidiki NEWS Cephalonia bus driver has heart attack on the job NEWS Riot police attacked in Athens's Exarchia district NEWS