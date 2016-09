Riot police units clashed with a group of around 40 people hurling petrol bombs in the Exarchia district of Athens early on Monday morning.

The standoff began on the corner of Tositsa and Patission streets at 1.30 a.m. and continued until around 4 a.m. and led police to cordon off Patission street.

One 26-year-old was detained.

The clashes followed a string of confrontations in central Athens over the weekend.