Body of woman who disappeared in rainstorm found off Halkidiki

The body of a woman who went missing in Nea Michaniona, near Thessaloniki, on September 7 during rainstorms that resulted in serious flooding in areas around the country was found in the Thermaic Gulf, 30 nautical miles from Poseidi in Halkidiki, authorities said on Monday.

Her body was recovered by the coast guard on Sunday and was transferred to the Nea Moudiana health center, where she was identified by family members.

The woman had phoned her husband on the night, telling him that she was trapped in her car on a street in Nea Michaniona due to a heavy downpour.

Her car was later found abandoned.

The floods which struck northern and southern Greece left four people dead.