Two divers from a team investigating a Roman-era shipwreck off the southwestern Aegean island of Antikythera is seen in a photograph released by the Greek Ministry of Culture on Monday. The team from the Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities, working with the US-based Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, discovered parts of a human skeleton in the wreck during an expedition that took place from August 28 to September 14. Scientists will examine the remains to determine their age and gender.