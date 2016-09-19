Fifty migrants rescued off western Greece

Greek authorities say 50 refugees or other migrants have been rescued off western Greece after issuing a distress call from their crippled sailboat.

The Merchant Marine Ministry says the migrants were picked up by a Turkish-flagged cargo ship off the island of Zakynthos following a search and rescue operation involving four vessels.

The sailboat was abandoned at sea. The migrants, who were reported to be in good health, appeared to have been heading for Italy. Their nationalities were not immediately available.

They were being transferred late Monday to a port on Zakynthos.

[AP]