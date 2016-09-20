Greek army helicopter crash lands in northern Greece; pilots unharmed

A Greek army helicopter crash landed during exercises off the coast of Halkidiki in northern Greece on Tuesday morning, with both pilots emerging from the wreckage unharmed.

The causes of the crash, which occurred at around 9 a.m. in the Gulf of Strymon, east of Halkidiki, are being investigated.

The two pilots of the Apache attack helicopter have been transferred to a military hospital, where they will undergo medical tests.