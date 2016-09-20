It took just two rounds of games in the Greek Super League for the first managerial head to roll, as Atromitos announced on Monday the dismissal of coach Traianos Dellas.

It follows the 2-0 home loss of the Peristeri club to Panetolikos on Sunday. Dellas, a Euro 2004 winner remembered for his silver goal against the Czech Republic in the semifinal in Portugal that summer, only managed to stay for 10 months at the Atromitos job.

Among his likely successors is former Panionios manager Marinos Ouzounidis, according to reports on Tuesday.

Forty-year-old “Trai”, also known for his spells in England with Sheffield United and in Italy with Perugia and Roma, was hired last November to replace Michalis Grigoriou (current coach of Kerkyra) who also had a poor league start with Atromitos last season.

Also on Monday PAOK made it two out of two – joining Olympiakos, Panathinaikos, AEK, Panionios and Platanias – beating Asteras 2-1 at Tripoli, both goals coming from Efthymis Koulouris. Ten-man Asteras reduced the deficit through a Nikos Ioannidis spot kick.