Businessman Christos Kalogritsas investigated for tax evasion

Greek authorities have been investigating businessman Christos Kalogritsas for alleged tax evasion since last year, sources told Kathimerini on Tuesday.



Christos Kalogritsas, owner of a construction group, is being probed for an alleged 20-million-euro discrepancy between his deposits and tax declarations. His details were probed as part of a wider investigation. He faces charges of tax evasion and money laundering unless he can explain the provenance of these deposits.



Meanwhile, his son, Yiannis Kalogritsas, one of the winners in the recent auction for broadcasting licenses, was also investigated over deposits worth 4 million euros, which were not accounted for in a declaration detailing the source of his wealth. The younger businessman was able to settle his debts to the state before the TV license auction, closing the probe against him.