Trial of wife killer starts in Kastoria

The trial of a 40-year-old man accused of murdering his wife and burying her body in a field started on Tuesday at a court in Kastoria, northern Greece, with a considerable police presence.

The man admitted to killing 37-year-old Anthi Linardou in January after police found her remains in Velvento, near Kozani.

The man had previously denied knowing what happened to his wife.

He has been in pretrial custody since then in Grevena Prison and was transferred to the Kastoria court on Tuesday under a heavy police escort.

The couple’s three children are staying with their grandmother, Linardou’s mother, in Athens.