Greek teenagers smoke, gamble big time, study finds

Teenage Greek males are among Europe’s biggest online gamblers, according to a study of school pupils aged 15 and 16, published on Tuesday.

The four-yearly European School Survey Project on Alcohol and Other Drugs (ESPAD), which monitored 96,000 school students in 35 European countries, showed that 30.3 percent of 16-year-old males in Greece said they had gambled in the last year, dwarfing the European average of 13.7 percent.

Sixteen percent said they gambled twice a month, more than double the European average.