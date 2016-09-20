ATHEX: Moderate rise for benchmark

The majority of Greek stocks went up on Tuesday, despite the 9.58 drop posted by Aegean Air after its poor second-quarter results, and Attica Bank’s 1.72 percent slide upon having its trading suspension lifted amid a damning loans scandal.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 560.59 points, adding 0.56 percent to Monday’s 557.67 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.84 percent to end at 1,489.48 points.

In total 55 stocks advanced, 41 declined and 12 stayed put. Turnover matched Monday’s figure of 27.9 million euros.

Kathimerini understands that the recommendation of Greece’s remaining 31 domestic private brokerage firms – for shorter daily sessions given that trading volume seldom clears the 30-million-euro level these days – is in line with the desire of the association of small investors in the Athens bourse.

Traders have asked the Capital Market Commission for the session to begin at 11.30 a.m. or even noon (instead of 10.30 a.m. today). It is impossible for the 5.19 p.m. closing time to be brought forward as it has to be as close as possible to the end of trade at other eurozone bourses.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange grew 0.27 percent to close at 67.84 points.