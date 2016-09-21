A question of ethics

A question of ethicsCOMMENT
Plenty has been said and written over the last few days regarding the operations of Attica Bank, Greece’s fifth-largest lender.
First and foremost, however, the current situation has also brought to light an ethics issue which concerns, among other things, thousands of Greek pensioners.
It has emerged that a substantial amount of pensioners’ social security funds went toward the Greek bank’s recapitalization.
The move was not intended to be a wise investment. Instead, it appears to have been made because a certain number of officials, who did not belong to a single political party, were determined to “have their own bank” and control it fully.
This fact alone creates a series of major political and legal questions.
These are the kind of questions which should not go unanswered.