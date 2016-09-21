Trial for murder of 4-year-old girl suspended

The trial of a father accused of the murder of his 4-year-old daughter in central Athens last year was suspended Wednesday after the lawyer of a second defendant, also facing criminal charges, withdrew from the case.

The girl's father, a Bulgarian national, recently admitted in court to cutting up her dead body last year, but he denied killing her. He argued in court that responsibility for the girl’s death lay with the second defendant, a friend and former roommate, who has denied the charges.

The victim’s mother is accused of covering for the killers. She allegedly worked as a prostitute to support the child.



The trial was expected to resume Friday.