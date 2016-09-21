Ferries to strike Thursday, Friday

Ferries were expected to stay docked in ports across Greece next Thursday and Friday as the Panhellenic Seamen’s Union (PNO) has called a 48-hour strike.



The industrial action was organized in protest to a new collective agreement the union opposes.



The strike was expected to begin at 6 a.m. on Thursday, September 22 and end at 6 a.m. on Saturday, September 24.