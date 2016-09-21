NEWS |

 
NEWS

Ferries to strike Thursday, Friday

TAGS: Strike

Ferries were expected to stay docked in ports across Greece next Thursday and Friday as the Panhellenic Seamen’s Union (PNO) has called a 48-hour strike.

The industrial action was organized in protest to a new collective agreement the union opposes.

The strike was expected to begin at 6 a.m. on Thursday, September 22 and end at 6 a.m. on Saturday, September 24.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.