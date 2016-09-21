White House supports ongoing Greek reforms, debt relief discussions, Cyprus solution in 2016

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and US Vice President Joe Biden discussed Greece’s ongoing economic reforms, among other issues, on the sidelines of a United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.



According to a statement released by the White House, Biden hailed Greek efforts in implementing a bailout program in cooperation with Greece's partners and encouraged the continuation of ongoing reforms. The US Vice president also noted the importance of Europe implementing its pledge to place the country’s debt on a sustainable track through debt relief.



Biden also welcomed Tsipras’s remarks at the UN meeting regarding the ongoing refugee and migrant crisis and noted the major efforts made by the Greek government in handling the needs of refugees and migrants.



The statement concluded with references to the Cyprus issue, with Biden and Tsipras noting the progress made in ongoing negotiations for a just settlement.