Ten Turkish citizens seek asylum on Rhodes
Greek authorities on Wednesday detained ten Turkish citizens who allegedly arrived on the Dodecanese island of Rhodes after crossing from Turkey on a speedboat. The Turkish citizens, two couples with their children, told authorities they were seeking asylum in Greece.
The two families were seeking protection from alleged political persecution in Turkey, as they supported self-exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, authorities said.