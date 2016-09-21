Weill & Eisler | Athens | September 23

The Athens State Orchestra will be performing works by Kurt Weill and Hanns Eisler in the gardens of the Athens Concert Hall on Friday, September 23. Soprano Maira Milolidaki, vocalist Thodoris Voutsikakis and pianist Titos Gouvelis will accompany the ensemble, which is led by Stathis Soulis. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m. Tickets purchased in advance cost 12 euros while entrance at the door on the night costs 14 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000, www.megaron.gr