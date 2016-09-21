Logistics hub found transporting toxic waste without license

An industrial accident occurred on Wednesday at a logistics hub in Aspropyrgos, western Attica, after 700 liters of formaldehyde poured out of a tank onto the street while it was being transferred.

The area was blocked off for hours while specialized crews removed the toxic waste.

The driver of the vehicle transferring the tank was arrested.

The Environment Ministry said in a statement that the logistics company was operating without a license. It also said there were another 20 vats containing the substance at the hub without a license.