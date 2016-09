Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center of Athens Hygeia SA announced on Tuesday that its first-half turnover came to 116.7 million euros, up 1.9 percent from the same period last year.

The Athens-listed company also reported that its January-June earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came to 18.3 million euros, up 53.3 percent from the first half of 2015, while the group’s net profit amounted to 4.3 million euros versus a loss 1.7 million euros a year ago.

[Reuters]