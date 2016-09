A council of appeals court judges on Wednesday indicted Gikas Hardouvelis, who was finance minister under the former conservative-led coalition of Antonis Samaras, for failing to submit a declaration of assets (“pothen esches”) form.

The alleged offense, a misdemeanor, relates to the period 2011 to 2013, when Hardouvelis was an adviser to interim premier Lucas Papademos and as such obliged to submit a pothen esches form.