Foreign visitors’ spending per trip to Greece posted an annual decline of 6.3 percent in the first seven months of the year, and a remarkable 8.9 percent in July, according to figures released by the Bank of Greece.

In the year to end-July, visitors from abroad spent an average of 542.1 euros per trip, while in July they spent 597.9 euros per trip.

The decline this year was more marked among Germans (down 15.4 percent), the French (14.8 percent) and the British (14.7 percent). Arrivals in the first seven months of the year grew an annual 1.1 percent to 12.1 million.