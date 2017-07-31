Seafaring & Shipbuilding | Athens | To August 27

The Herakleidon Museum in Athens presents “Voyage: Seafaring and Shipbuilding in Greece from Antiquity to Modern Times.” The show explores the history of maritime voyages and naval architecture through about 40 handmade wooden models of Greek ships which plied the seas from prehistoric times to the middle of the 20th century. The ship models were created by Dimitris Maras, MSc in mechanical engineering and model shipbuilder. Opening hours are Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays to Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The show runs to May 28.

Herakleidon Museum, 16 Irakleidon, Thiseio,

tel 210.346.1981, www.herakleidon-art.gr