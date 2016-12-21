Media boss to be prosecuted for tax evasion, money laundering

A court in Athens on Wednesday said it will prosecute Stavros Psycharis, president of the Lambrakis Press Group (DOL) which owns Ta Nea newspaper among others, on charges of tax evasion and money laundering.

An audit of his income since the year 2000, conducted by the state-run agency that monitors wealthy taxpayers (KEFOMEP), allegedly found a “hole” of 45 million euros.

In August, the media magnate’s trial on charges of submitting inaccurate source of income (“pothen esches”) declarations was postponed after the court deemed it was unclear whether the inaccuracies were accidental or the result of deceit.