Athenians in solidarity with Berliners

Athens City Hall on central Athinas Street was lit up in the colors of the German flag on Wednesday evening in an expression of solidarity with the German people after Monday’s terror attack at a Christmas market in Berlin that killed 12 and injured at least 48. German authorities have launched a manhunt for a Tunisian national whose identification card was found under the driver’s seat of the truck that was used to plough through the holiday crowd. Reports from Germany said the suspect had already been under investigation for terrorist links. [Yiannis Panagopoulos/Eurokinissi]