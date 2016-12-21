A record number of 130,000 people had applied for the heating oil allowance 24 hours after the Finance Ministry’s Taxisnet web portal for the submission of applications came online, in a reflection of the low temperatures in Greece so far this winter, households’ financial problems and high fuel prices.

According to Taxisnet data, more than 200,000 unique visitors had visited the ministry’s website for information on the process and to apply for the benefit. Of the 130,000 applications submitted, 110,000 were immediately approved, while the rest were rejected for failing the income and property criteria.

The opening of the portal for heating oil benefit applications had an immediate impact on market demand on Wednesday. Despite the recent price rise, which had amounted to more than 4 cents per liter since heating oil deliveries started on October 15, there was a marked increase in orders, which came on top of the general growth in demand seen over the last few weeks.

The market has now revised its original estimates for a 20 percent decline in sales this month from last December, and professionals are now expecting demand to be more or less on a par with a year ago.