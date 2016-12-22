Ferryboat crashes onto island dock; no one injured

A passenger ferry on Thursday morning crashed into the dock at the port of Chios in the eastern Aegean.

The Nissos Mykonos ferry, operated by Hellenic Seaways, was reportedly struggling against strong winds and choppy seas as it came into port shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, bumping violently against the concrete dock.

None of the passengers or crew was injured in the impact, though it did cause a section of the dock to give way.

The ferry was sailing from the island of Lesvos and was on its way to Samos.