Memos Makris | Athens | To February 25

The National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation is currently hosting “Memos Makris: From Athens to Paris 1934-1950,” at the Eynard Mansion in central Athens. The show focuses on the output of the great sculptor’s early years: After attending the Athens School of Fine Arts, Makris joined the national resistance against the German occupation of Greece in WWII, and when the war was over, he traveled to Paris to study on a scholarship. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 210.522.3101, 210.522.3540 or 210.323.4267.

National Bank Cultural Foundation, Eynard Mansion, 20 Aghiou Constantinou, www.miet.gr