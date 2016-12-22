My Beloved Smyrna | Thessaloniki | From December 25

The Thessaloniki Concert Hall is staging Mimi Denisi’s “My Beloved Smyrna” in a series of performance commencing on December 25. The play, which traces the history of the Asia Minor city through the eyes of a Greek family, is also directed by Denisi, who stars alongside Costas Voutsas, Tassos Halkias, Michalis Mitrousis, Tassos Nousias and Christina Alexanian, and is a production of the Foundation of the Hellenic World. Tickets are on sale at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall and the company’s Aristotelous Square box office.

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25 Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr