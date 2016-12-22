High and Low – A Murderer in Tokyo | Athens | December 25-30 & January 2-8

Balancing between theater and film, Syllas Tzoumerkas and Youla Boudali perform “High and Low – A Murderer in Tokyo” at the Onassis Cultural Center (Stegi) in a series of shows from December 25 to 30. The play is inspired by Ed McBain’s novel “King’s Ransom” and Akira Kurosawa's movie “High and Low,” which was based on the book. Part of the performance takes place in an open-air location and audiences are advised to wear warm clothes and comfortable shoes. On Friday, January 6, Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8, shows will feature English surtitles and translation. Admission costs 25 euros (20 euros reduced, special rates for large groups).

Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr