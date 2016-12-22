Final stretch of Kalamata ring road made available Friday

The final 3.5-kilometer stretch of the privately run ring road around Kalamata in the Peloponnese will be made available to motorists Friday.



The road is part of the Corinth-Kalamata (158 km) and Lefktrou-Sparta (47 km) highways, on which construction got under way in 2008. Its first sections were completed in 2010, while construction stopped in 2012 due to the crisis, before resuming again this year. The company behind the construction is Moreas SA.



The expropriation process has been cited as the reason for the considerable delay.



The new highway will significantly decrease the travel time between Athens and Kalamata/Sparta, which currently stands at about two hours. The advanced infrastructure is also expected to improve road safety. The total toll charges for a car will be 9.90 euros from Corinth to Kalamata and 10 euros from Corinth to Sparta.



Another significant project by the construction company was the Tsakona Arch Bridge, the second largest in Greece after the Rio-Antirio structure.