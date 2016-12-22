Wish upon a star

The spotlit ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis is seen behind strings of Christmas lights in central Athens, late Thursday. During a Christmas ceremony in Parliament Thursday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with unaccompanied child refugees and vulnerable families who have found shelter in the country. Some 4,000 young unaccompanied refugees are in Greece waiting to reunite with their families in Northern European countries. Also Thursday, a Christmas bonus was granted to retirees before more pension cuts are due to take effect next year. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]