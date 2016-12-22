City of Athens enacts measures to protect homeless from plummeting temperatures

The City of Athens has announced measures to protect the homeless from plummeting temperatures forecast for the next few days.

The municipal authority said that its community centers on the corner of Mamouri and Dymis streets and at 35 Alexandras Avenue will be kept open overnight until the cold snap subsides.

The municipality’s homeless shelter is also on 24-hour alert, conducting handouts of clothing, bedding and food to the city’s homeless.

Help and information are also available on the 1595 hotline.

Temperatures in downtown Athens Thursday dropped to between 4 and 7 degrees Celsius, and are expected to reach as low as 1-2 Celsius over the weekend.

Meanwhile, winds of up to 8 Beaufort caused disruptions Thursday to ferry services from mainland ports to different parts of the Aegean; Flying Dolphins destined for the islands in the Saronic Gulf remained docked at the port of Piraeus, as did vessels scheduled to sail to Kea from the port of Lavrio.

The service from Kavala, northern Greece, to Prinos on Thasos was also on hold.

Authorities are advising passengers to consult port authorities and travel agencies before heading to different ports.

