ATHEX: Mild losses in profit-taking

Some investors cashed in Wednesday’s gains on Thursday, but the benchmark remained above the 630-point mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 631.85 points, shedding 1.12 percent from Wednesday’s 638.99 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.99 percent to close at 1,695.79 points, while banks fell 3.85 percent and small-caps slumped 9.94 percent.

In total 46 stocks expanded, 52 decreased and 21 stayed put.

Turnover came to 42.3 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 49.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange fell 1.36 percent to close at 65.90 points.