Big firms see political risk

Political uncertainty in Greece is the greatest concern of the country’s major enterprises, while matters of funding and the constant changes in legislation are viewed as less worrying, according to an Alco survey carried out in cooperation with Fidel & Fortis management consultants.

The five top risks in the minds of officials at Greece’s major corporations are political instability (which worries 81 percent of them), security-related threats (62 percent), natural disasters (56 percent), funding difficulties (55 percent) and the constant legislative modifications (48 percent).

The findings are quite surprising given that security and natural disasters worry corporate officials more than the lack of liquidity and the law changes forced upon Greek society.

This is justified to a certain extent by the fact that a great number of respondents work for multinational companies that do not really face any liquidity problems. In fact, in this area, the multinationals have a significant advantage over their Greek competitors in the local market.

The survey’s findings were presented at the 3rd Business Continuity Management Forum in Athens, which focused on the most important threats Greek enterprises currently face or are expected to face in the future. Compared with previous surveys, there was an increase in the perceived risks.