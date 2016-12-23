The year is ending on a positive note for Greek banks as, according to credit sector officials, the amount of deposits in the local system increased by about 500 million euros in November, while December is expected to fetch an additional 2 billion euros into bank accounts.

The banks’ estimates for the end of the year are for household and corporate deposits to exceed 127 billion euros against 123.4 billion at the end of 2015.

The reversal of the declining course of deposits began in May thanks to the stabilization of the economy, the very good tourism season and the completion of the first bailout review.