ATHEX: Small losses at the end of a declining week

The Greek bourse was in a holiday mood on Friday, with trading action being particularly reduced and stocks having a mixed picture at the end of the session.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 630.28 points, shedding 0.25 percent from Thursday’s 631.85 points. On a weekly basis it declined 1.46 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted just 0.03 percent to close at 1,695.26 points, while mid-caps fell 0.02 percent and small-caps advanced 1.01 percent.

Banks emerged from the day’s low to see their index give up 0.73 percent.

In total 47 stocks posted gains, 54 took losses and 10 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 21.7 million euros, down from Thursday’s 42.3 million.



In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange dropped 0.32 percent to close at 65.69 points.