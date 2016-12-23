Greek PM expresses optimism over review wrap-up

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras expressed optimism on Friday that an ongoing bailout review by international lenders will be “wrapped up in the best possible way.”

Tsipras made his comments during a visit to the southern Peloponnese town of Kalamta, saying that he is not afraid to defy lenders to the benefit of “weaker Greeks” and is not prepared to out his signature on “cartes blanches, like previous premiers.”

The leftist prime minister said he was pleased to see “1.5 million citizens happy” after receiving a one-off Christmas pension bonus, which has caused friction with Brussels and Berlin in particular.

He added that he was not upset by the reaction of Greece’s lenders, which he said was expected, but by lawmakers who did not back the decision for the bonus.

“They will be proven wrong, also the review, which will close,” Tsipras said.