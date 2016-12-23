ND says PM has ‘confused Christmas with April Fools’ day’

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has “confused Christmas with April Fools’ day,” opposition New Democracy said in a statement on Friday.

Responding to comments by the leftist prime minister that he is optimistic of a swift and “good” wrap-up to an ongoing bailout review by international creditors, the conservative party accused Tsipras of “lying about the review, lying about growth and lying about pensions.”

Tsipras, the conservative party said, “is delaying the review and freezing the economy.”

He is “slashing the EKAS benefit [for low-income pensioners]. He is raising taxes and social security benefits. He is waging war against the unemployed and annihilating the workers,” New Democracy said.

“Mr. Tsipras is holding the country hostage. Everyone knows this. This is why the demand for political change is now coming from the majority,” ND concluded.