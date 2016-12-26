Six in 10 Greeks see snap polls in 2017

Sixty-three percent of Greeks believe that early elections are likely next year, according to a new public opinion poll published over the weekend.

The poll, conducted for Real News by MRB, found that the majority of respondents felt that a rift between the leftist-led government and international creditors, as well as growing public discontent, will lead to early elections in 2017.

Asked to identify the words that best describes how they feel, 63.1 percent of respondents chose “worry,” 47.9 percent “fear,” 29.7 percent “anger” and 24.3 percent “shame.”

Widespread pessimism was evident in the poll, as 77 percent of respondents said that they do not believe they will be able to maintain the same standard of living next year compared to this, and seven in 10 respondents aged 18 to 24 said they would emigrate if the opportunity presented itself.