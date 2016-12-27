Erdogan said to eye Tsipras meeting ahead of Geneva talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wishes to discuss developments regarding Cyprus’s peace negotiations with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ahead of the crucial multilateral summit in Geneva on January 12, Kathimerini understands.

Speaking to Kathimerini newspaper, sources within the Turkish-Cypriot camp said that despite ongoing developments in Syria and Iraq, the Turkish government is making feverish preparations for the anticipated contacts with Greek officials.

According to the same sources, Ankara does not expect that the upcoming talks will resolve all differences between the two sides, also because of the tight time-frame.

Meanwhile, officials in Ankara reiterate that the continued presence of Turkish troops on the Mediterranean island is a condition for a settlement. Their demand is one of the thorniest issues in ongoing negotiations.

In an interview with Kathimerini this weekend, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades repeated Nicosia’s call for a withdrawal of Turkey’s occupying forces, although he said he was willing to accept a transitional period until this is achieved.