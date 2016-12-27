Cold snap on the way, says weather service

Greece is bracing for a cold snap as of Wednesday with heavy snowfall expected in some parts of the country, according to the National Meteorological Service (EMY).

On Wednesday, snow is forecast for mountainous parts in Macedonia, Thrace, the northeastern Aegean islands, Thessaly, the eastern-central mainland (Sterea) and parts of the Peloponnese.

Elsewhere in the country – the Ionian and central Aegean – there will be rain and storms while winds will reach gale force of up to 9 on the Beaufort scale.

From Thursday to Saturday, heavy snow is expected in the eastern parts of the country, including Attica region.