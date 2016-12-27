Bolshoi Theater | Athens | To February 12

The Athens Concert Hall presents “The Magical World of the Bolshoi Theater,” an exhibition showcasing exhibits from the renowned Moscow ballet company. The Bolshoi Theater was established in 1776. Going on display are costumes, scenery maquettes and other items. Highlights include a costume worn by Maya Plisetskaya in a production of “Anna Karenina” and Ekaterina Maximova’s ballet shoes for a production of “The Nutcracker.” The show is part of events marking Greece’s cultural exchange year with Russia. Runs through February 12. Admission costs 5 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000, www.megaron.gr