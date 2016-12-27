Authorities say Turkish vessel that ran aground off Kos not suspect

Photo from www.kosnews24.gr



Port authorities on Kos in the southeastern Aegean said on Tuesday they found nothing suspicious or incriminating on the Alcatras, a Turkish-flagged ship than ran aground on Monday 100 meters off the island’s coast, raising suspicion among locals. Authorities also said that the papers of the five-member crew were in order.

The ship had set out from Tuzla in the wider Istanbul area and was heading for the southern Turkish port of Antalya but ran aground due to a rudder failure, the skipper told authorities.