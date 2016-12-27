NEWS |

 
Father arrested for forcing son and other children to beg

Officers of the Greek Police’s Dias motorcycle unit said on Tuesday they had arrested a 34-year-old Romanian national on people trafficking charges and for exposing minors to danger, including his own son, by forcing them to beg.

According to reports, a minor was seen coming out of a van driven by the suspect before begging at a traffic light in Voula, southern Athens. 

The suspect was arrested and an investigation revealed that the minor was his son and that the 34-year-old transported several children in his van on a daily basis to various parts of Athens with the purpose of begging. The man appeared before a prosecutor on Tuesday. 

