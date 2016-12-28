Actions speak louder than words

Both the government and the prime minister himself are quick to brush off any suggestions that snap polls may be on the horizon, yet their behavior points to this precise eventuality.

The prospect of going to the polls soon is the only way to explain some of the crazy stuff we’ve been seeing, like political favors and appointments for cronies and other supporters, as well as all the machinations that threaten to tip the fiscal balance that took so much hard work to achieve.

Let us hope that some government officials show the authority and strength to avert the worst and ensure that the bill is not paid, yet again, by those who are truly weak and don’t enjoy political protection.