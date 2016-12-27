ATHEX: Positive start to trading week after Christmas

The reserved optimism generated by the softening of the Eurogroup’s stance toward Athens in response to the letter from the Finance Ministry buoyed the majority of stocks higher on Tuesday in the first session after the Christmas break, although trading volume remained at a very low level.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 636.19 points, adding 0.94 percent to Friday’s 630.28 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.12 percent to close at 1,714.24 points, while mid-caps declined 0.15 percent.

Banks jumped 2.65 percent, with National climbing 3.86 percent, Eurobank improving 3.44 percent, Piraeus chalking up gains of 3.08 percent and Alpha rising 1.61 percent. OPAP led the losers, shedding 1.34 percent, as the European Commission objected to its plans for video lottery terminals.

In total 66 stocks rose, 44 reported losses and 15 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 26 million euros, up from last Friday’s 21.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.53 percent to close at 66.04 points.