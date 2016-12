Singer-songwriter Miranda Verouli and the Bossa Jazz Trio perform songs in five languages, including jazz standards, Brazilian and Latin hits, among others, at the Numismatic Museum Cafe in Athens on Thursday, December 29. The gig is set to start at 9 p.m. Admission is free but there is a minimum one-drink purchase requirement.

Numismatic Museum, 12 Panepistimiou, tel 210.361.0067, www.nma.gr