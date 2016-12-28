Ferris wheel in Syntagma to be removed due to safety concerns

The City of Athens on Wednesday issued a press release calling for a Ferris wheel installed on Syntagma Square in the city center to be removed following a damning safety report from the Attica Regional Authority.

In the statement, the municipal authority said it rejected a request by the private company that installed the Ferris wheel for an extension so that it could gather all the necessary certificates and asked that the ride be removed as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, an Athens prosecutors ordered an investigation into why the ride, which was installed on December 21 and never got a chance to go into operation, did not meet all the required safety standards.