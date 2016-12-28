Warning issued over spike in stomach flu cases

The Hellenic Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) on Wednesday issued an announcement noting a spike in recent weeks of cases of gastroenteritis, or stomach flu, in Greece and urged citizens to take basic precautions to avoid contagion.

Experts said the virus is contagious from the first appearance of symptoms – stomach ache, diarrhea and/or vomiting – and up to three days after they subside, advising people who believe they may be ill with stomach flu to avoid contact with babies and elderly or sick individuals.