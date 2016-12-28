Niarchos Foundation gearing up for arts center handover to Greek state

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) has announced that on Thursday it will launch the process to hand over the administration of its state-of-the-art cultural center in Faliro, on the south coast of Athens, to the Greek state.

The center, which will be called the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) will house the National Library of Greece and the Greek National Opera.

The SNF said it will officially and fully withdraw from the project’s management and administration, but noted that it “intends to continue to actively support the SNFCC, at least for the next five years, with grants of up to 50 million euros.”

The Board of Directors is set to have seven members, with two or three members originating from the National Opera and the National Library.

The SNF also said that the mayor of Kallithea will always be represented on the board.

The remaining members will be appointed by the Ministry of Finance.

The SNF also said that by February the new Board of Directors will be determined.